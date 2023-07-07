Suspects still wanted as Dekalb family marks two years since loved one's murder

Investigators with the Dekalb County D.A.'s Office are asking for the public's help in identifying two men involved in a murder at a gas station.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators with the Dekalb County District Attorney's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying two men involved in a shooting from two years ago.

On Friday, officials released photos and surveillance video of men who are accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Keng Wilson on July 8, 2021, at a gas station off Rockbridge Road.

The surveillance video shows Wilson filling up his car with gas at a Chevron. Joshua Simpson is seen walking up and the pair appear to argue. Officials say Simpson pulled out a gun and began shooting. Two other men can also be seen firing their weapons at Wilson.

Paramedics transported Wilson to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The supervising investigator of the homicide and gang unit with the Dekalb County D.A.’s Office, Jacques Spencer, says Simpson was arrested and charged in August of 2021.

"Two are still outstanding. So we’re looking for the public’s help in identifying the two individuals involved in this shooting," added Spencer.