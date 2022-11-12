Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome

It happened Saturday night off Knollwood Drive in the City of Rome.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.

He was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police identified 20-year-old Idris Dsu Dennis Jr as the suspect in the case and said he turned himself in to officers without incident.

Details about what led up to the shooting are unknown. Police have not released the name of the victim.