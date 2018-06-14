ROSWELL, Ga. -- A gas leak from a clothes dryer has been determined to be the cause of Tuesday night's explosion at a home that left two men in a hospital with severe burns.

The Roswell Fire Marshal’s office released the results of its investigation on Thursday.

The explosion happened on Pine Grove Pointe Drive. One of the three residents, Win Reid, was at the house Wednesday with family and friends, trying to recover the keepsakes and other belongings that all three hoped they could salvage.

The other two residents -- Brendan Morton and Pat Sammons -- are in the hospital with serious burns.

According to a friend posting on Facebook, the three had just moved into the house this past Saturday.

Reid was in another part of the house at the time of the explosion and his injuries are minor. The house itself did not catch fire, but the flash at the moment of ignition seriously burned Morton and Sammons, who are in the Grady Memorial Hospital burn unit, in intensive care.

Friends of the three young men started on-line fundraisers to go toward their recoveries. They are also asking for the public's help in finding a dog, named Maverick, who's been missing since the explosion.

Atlanta Gas Light was called in to investigate the explosion.

