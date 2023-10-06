Beloved Roswell restaurant closes after a decade

"Our hearts are full of gratitude for this incredible community," The Staley Family wrote.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A beloved Roswell restaurant has closed its doors after a decade.

The owners of Peach & The Porkchop took to social media Wednesday to announce the popular brunch spot will not be reopening. The restaurant was located off Etris Road near Sweet Apple Park and Sweet Apple Elementary School.

"Our hearts are full of gratitude for this incredible community," The Staley Family wrote.

In the post, the family said it has been an honor and a privilege to serve the community.