Beloved Roswell restaurant closes after a decade

ROSWELL, Ga. — A beloved Roswell restaurant has closed its doors after a decade.
The owners of Peach & The Porkchop took to social media Wednesday to announce the popular brunch spot will not be reopening. The restaurant was located off Etris Road near Sweet Apple Park and Sweet Apple Elementary School.
"Our hearts are full of gratitude for this incredible community," The Staley Family wrote.
In the post, the family said it has been an honor and a privilege to serve the community.
"You made The Peach not just a restaurant, but a true home away from home. We are eternally grateful for every shared laughter, every meal, and every story," the owners wrote. "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We wish each of you the very best in all your endeavors."