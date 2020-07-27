'Use extreme caution': Unsolicited packages of seeds from China showing up in Georgia mailboxes

Anyone who has received the seeds in the mail from China or any other country is encouraged to contact the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Editor's Note: The video in this article came from Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles warning residents in that state about the seeds.

You may have seen social media posts in the past few days about seeds showing up from China in people's mailboxes. Well, they're now showing up in Georgia, according to state agriculture offiicals.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) has been notified that several residents in the state have received these unsolicited packages containing seeds that may have originated from China.

“At this time, we are not sure what the seeds are and therefore are urging everyone to be exceedingly vigilant,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black said. “If you have received one of these packages in the mail, please use extreme caution by not touching the contents and securing the package in a plastic bag.”

Anyone who has received unsolicited seeds in the mail from China or any other country is encouraged to contact the GDA Seed Lab at 229-386-3145 or e-mail SeedLab@agr.georgia.gov.



The department said they are not sure what these types of seeds are, but could potentially be an invasive plant species, the GDA said. They said invasive species can "wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops."

11Alive's sister stations in Alabama, Virginia, South Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky and Texas are all reporting warnings to residents after reports of the seeds in their respective states.

