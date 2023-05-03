Several people kicked out of Six Flags Over Georgia after 'inappropriate behavior'

As many families and thrill seekers were enjoying the rides, some “young people” engaged in “inappropriate behavior,” one spokesperson said.

AUSTELL, Ga. — Several people were kicked out of Six Flags Over Georgia on opening day, according to a spokesperson for the amusement park.

The incident happened Saturday, March 4 after the park opened for the 2023 season. As many families and thrill seekers were enjoying the rides, some “young people” engaged in “inappropriate behavior,” the spokesperson said.

Staff members believed those involved were disrupting the experiences of other guests and were later kicked out of the park.