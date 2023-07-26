Barricaded man shot after standoff with deputies at Douglas County home, GBI investigating

Here's what we know.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after deputies returned fire at a barricaded man -- who was allegedly shooting at them during a standoff Wednesday afternoon.

The GBI said it happened at a home at the 3800 block of Hwy 5 in Douglasville. An 11Alive viewer spotted the scene, where you can see several patrol cars and firetrucks blocking the road.

In an update, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said residents inside the home were "assaulted by a family member with a firearm" shortly after 2:30 p.m. The victim went back inside the home and deputies attempted to call him out, but he didn't comply with orders, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Arrest warrants for aggravated assault and a search warrant were obtained, according to the sheriff's office. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said its emergency response team and negotiators also responded.

The sheriff's office said the response teams gave the man additional verbal commands to exit the home. That's when deputies said he came out of the back of the home with a long rifle and pointed it in the direction of the response team. He then fired at them and that's when deputies fired back at him.

Deputies said the man then went back inside to a bedroom. That's when the Georgia State Patrol SWAT arrived to help. During this time, the sheriff's office said the man came out of the home with "a weapon tucked in his waist band."

He was taken into custody without further incident. The man sustained wounds from the gunfire and he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. No deputies were hurt in the incident.

The GBI is still investigating what happened. 11Alive will update as we learn more.

