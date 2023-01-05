Woman barricades herself in ER room, officer shoots her after attack: Dalton Police

The shooting happened early Monday morning after officers were called to Hamilton Medical Center’s Emergency Department.

DALTON, Ga. — Georgia agents are investigating a shooting involving a Dalton Police Officer at an emergency room.

Police were called after a woman barricaded herself in a patient room, damaging equipment and “resisting efforts by staff to help her,” according to a release from the Dalton Police Department.

While trying to take the woman into custody, an officer “received injuries to his eyes” and shot at the woman, hitting her, the release said.

Dalton Police said the woman was treated for the gunshot wound and is expected to recover. The officer was also treated for his injuries.

Currently, the woman is “in the process of being released to custody,” the release added.