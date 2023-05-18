Woman grazed by bullet while sleeping in southwest Atlanta home

Officers were called to the home on Dale Lane SW around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman grazed in her shoulder.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a woman was grazed by a bullet in her southwest Atlanta home early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the home on Dale Lane SW near Campbellton Road around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman grazed on her shoulder.

She was then taken to the hospital where she's listed as stable, officials said.

Police said the victim told them that she was sleeping when multiple rounds of gunfire struck her home. She was awakened by the commotion and that's when she noticed she was grazed by a bullet.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.