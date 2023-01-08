Small electrical fire sparks in elevator at Emory's Midtown hospital

Firefighters believe faulty wires in the elevator's control panel sparked the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A small electrical fire in the elevator at Emory University Hospital Midtown prompted 20 hospital patients to be temporarily relocated Tuesday evening.

Atlanta Fire crews responded around 7:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they were able to quickly extinguish the fire using two dry chemical extinguishers, Atlanta Fire Assistant Chief Tony Terrell said.

"We had some air quality problems in the hospital due to the electrical wires burning and catching on fire but they were extinguished quickly," Terrell added.

Atlanta Fire said no one was hurt. Some of the patients were moved to another floor as a precaution, a spokesperson for the hospital said. Linden Avenue, which borders the side of the hospital, was temporarily shut down for emergency vehicles.

Atlanta Fire officials said after monitoring the air quality on all of the hospital floors, they have deemed it safe. After investigating, firefighters believe faulty wires in the elevator's control panel sparked the fire.

"We will continue to monitor it to ensure it is safe for our patients, visitors and care teams," the hospital spokesperson said.