South Fulton demolishing abandoned, 'eyesore' homes

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton is spending $200,000 to demolish abandoned and dilapidated properties around the community.

The city’s Fight Against Blight program looks to "improve the aesthetics in certain neighborhoods and fulfill the city’s commitment to improving quality of life for residents," they said in a news release.

Seven properties are scheduled for demolition or abatement this year, and 11Alive SkyTracker saw crews at work on Monday.

“This program strongly focuses on tackling the problem of blighted abandoned structures that degrade our neighborhoods, harbor vagrancy and crime and pose safety concerns for our residents,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “Residents have spoken and we have heard them. These demolitions and others planned for this year will accomplish our goal to tear down dangerous eyesores.”

Shayla Reed, Community Development and Regulatory Affairs director, said the problems associated with the properties has been ongoing for more than a decade.

"We are excited to continue our efforts to get rid of dilapidated homes that plague some of our neighborhoods," Brian Morris, the city’s code enforcement administrator said. "Owners are responsible for maintaining their properties, so we always aim for voluntary compliance. When that option fails, we must utilize other tools, such as the Fight Against Blight program, to ensure compliance."

The locations of the homes are: