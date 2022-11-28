Broken water main in South Fulton neighborhood caused more than sinkholes, officials say

City leaders provided an update on repairs clarifying the roads were damaged by underground erosion

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — After a large utility truck was seemingly swallowed by a sinkhole in the City of South Fulton, officials said the incident was just one layer to what was a growing issue.

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, city leaders provided an update on repairs clarifying the roads were damaged by underground erosion from a broken water main.

The break cut off water to residents near Orkney Lane in the Loch Lomond neighborhood on Nov. 11. The water main break caused two large sinkholes, which were formed when the large utility truck crossed the pavement, officials said, adding that inspections found three sinkholes shortly after. According to the city's update, one of the sinkholes spanned 24 feet by 40 feet.

Origins of the main water leak were traced to the intersection of Orkney Lane and Tartan Lane, which "resulted in soil undermining, pavement heaving and erosion" in the area. It continued to a large ditch at Wright's Lake, officials said in a news release. They also found signs of possible damage by the culvert near the lake and a large amount of sedimentation that will need to be removed to help restore the free flow of water.

Using penetrating radar during a follow-up inspection last week, crews found "major erosion and determined extensive roadway and drainage repairs are needed." Workers removed asphalt and soil and continued to install crusher run - a mixture of course and fine stone - to help provide temporary access to homes as they continue their timeline for repairs.

Dave Richardson lives by Orkney Lane and said several of his neighbors lost water due to the break when the sinkholes were first discovered.

"I went to the church and took a shower and used their bathroom," he previously said to 11Alive's Paola Suro. Crews said getting water flowing back to the homes was a priority.