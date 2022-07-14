1 shot in Southlake Mall parking lot following robbery attempt, police say

Police said a fight broke out and both parties -- the victim and the offenders --fired their guns at each other. That's when the victim was injured.

MORROW, Ga. — Morrow Police were called to Southlake Mall Thursday to respond to a shooting in the parking lot following an attempted robbery, authorities said. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene around 7:15 p.m. and located the victim in the parking lot outside of the food court. Investigators believed the incident started inside of the mall when two men stole the victim's car keys.

"The offenders then ran into the parking lot and attempted to hijack the victim’s vehicle," Morrow Police said in a Facebook post. "A friend of the victim was inside the vehicle at that time. The victim confronted the suspects and attempted to prevent them from hijacking his vehicle."

Police said a fight broke out and both parties -- the victim and the offenders --fired their guns at each other. That's when the victim was injured in the shooting.

"The scene has been investigated and the area has re-opened," the Morrow Police Department said.

Officers are now asking anyone who witnessed this incident to call them at 770-961-4006. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS or texting 274637. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward.