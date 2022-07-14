Smyrna homicide suspect reported dead in Arizona, police say

Smyrna Police confirmed the news on Thursday.

SMYRNA, Ga. — The suspect accused of killing a man in Smyrna died while officers in Arizona tried to arrest him, Smyrna Police say.

11Alive has confirmed that Terrill Anton Jones died in Tuscon Monday when police tried to take him in.

Jones was accused of killing Michael Ezzard Jr. in the Five Points area on May 16.

Ezzard's mother recently offered a $25,000 reward to help lead to an arrest in her son's death.

