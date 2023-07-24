Friends and family to remember Army veteran, grandfather killed in Henry County shooting

Steve Blizzard, 65, was an Army veteran and grandfather, according to his online obituary.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Steve Blizzard, one of the four victims killed a little more than a week ago in a Henry County mass shooting, will be remembered this week by friends and family.

Services include a viewing Monday night and funeral on Tuesday, both at the Haisten Funeral Home in Jackson.

According to an online obituary, 65-year-old Blizzard was born in Atlanta in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army from 1975-1979.

"He enjoyed travelling, woodworking, photography and music. Paw Paw Steve loved spending time with his grandkids and family. He worked for Henry County Board of Education for over ten years as a master locksmith," the obituary states.

The obituary notes he is survived by his three children, nine grandchildren, three brothers and his friend and former spouse.

He is to be interred at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Milledgeville, according to the obituary.

Blizzard and three others - 66-year-old Ron Jeffers and husband and wife Scott Leavitt, 67, and Shirley Leavitt, 66 - were shot to death in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision on July 15.

A daylong manhunt for the suspect, Andre Longmore, ended with him dying in a shootout with police the following day.

Tom Hannegan and Donald Smith lived a house away from Blizzard.

"We had a really close relationship with Steve... because we were only two doors down from him. Waving at him when he comes home from work, he waves at us when he comes home from work. We saw him every day," Smith told 11Alive after the shooting.

Both Smith and Hannegan said Blizzard was a fixture in the community.