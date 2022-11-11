Look up | Stone Mountain to debut new Christmas drone show

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A new addition is coming to Stone Mountain Christmas for this year's holiday season and it'll be sure to dazzle with more than 2 million LED lights.
The park will offer a new magical Christmas drone show that will debut Saturday, Nov. 12, a release stated.
Hundreds of drones will light up the sky above the park's reflection pond – making festive aerial formations, including Santa and his sleigh flying over the park. The 12-minute show is choreographed with color-changing lights, and of course, synchronized to your favorite holiday hits. You can catch a sneak peek of the show below.
The park is also home to the world's largest Christmas light show, an immersive experience that features new lights, lasers, special snow effects and fireworks. The show will be projected on a giant screen.
Visitors will also be able to take a stroll through the park's Musical Frosted Forest and check out the Enchanted Tree Lighting Ceremony. Stone Mountain Christmas will also have its parade featuring seven floats with a cast of characters including 10-foot tall candy canes, walking snow globes, Christmas trees, among others.
There will also be special meet and greets with some North Pole favorites and a Sing-A-Long Christmas Train. The holiday celebrations will end each night with a Snow Angel flying over the park to create one last magical snowfall.
Stone Mountain Christmas will run starting Saturday through Jan. 1, 2023, every weekend and school holidays.