Look up | Stone Mountain to debut new Christmas drone show

The show will debut Saturday, Nov. 12

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A new addition is coming to Stone Mountain Christmas for this year's holiday season and it'll be sure to dazzle with more than 2 million LED lights.

The park will offer a new magical Christmas drone show that will debut Saturday, Nov. 12, a release stated.

Hundreds of drones will light up the sky above the park's reflection pond – making festive aerial formations, including Santa and his sleigh flying over the park. The 12-minute show is choreographed with color-changing lights, and of course, synchronized to your favorite holiday hits. You can catch a sneak peek of the show below.

Stone Mountain Christmas 🎄opens this Saturday with the all-new Magical Christmas Drone Show!🛰️ Saturday, Nov 12 & Sunday Nov 13 Summit Skyride 10am - 5pm Park Attractions and Stone Mountain Christmas 2pm - 9pm 🎟️ https://www.stonemountainpark.com/ Watch in amazement as hundreds of drones light up the sky as they fly above the reflection pond in the Magical Christmas Drone Show. See larger than life festive aerial formations professionally choreographed with color changing lights and synced to favorite holiday music in this twelve-minute, must see show! Posted by Stone Mountain Park on Thursday, November 10, 2022

The park is also home to the world's largest Christmas light show, an immersive experience that features new lights, lasers, special snow effects and fireworks. The show will be projected on a giant screen.

Visitors will also be able to take a stroll through the park's Musical Frosted Forest and check out the Enchanted Tree Lighting Ceremony. Stone Mountain Christmas will also have its parade featuring seven floats with a cast of characters including 10-foot tall candy canes, walking snow globes, Christmas trees, among others.

There will also be special meet and greets with some North Pole favorites and a Sing-A-Long Christmas Train. The holiday celebrations will end each night with a Snow Angel flying over the park to create one last magical snowfall.