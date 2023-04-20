Application deadline extended for Stonecrest residential, small business assistance programs

The City of Stonecrest put out guidance on Thursday saying that the deadline had been extended to Monday, May 22.

STONECREST, Ga. — If you're a Stonecrest resident or business owner, you have a bit more time if you were planning to apply for the city's assistance programs.

The City of Stonecrest put out guidance on Thursday saying that the deadline had been extended to Monday, May 22.

"This extension will provide more time for residents and small businesses to review and complete the application process," a city release said. "Individuals who already applied for the support programs do not need to submit new applications."

The programs provide money out of American Rescue Plan Act funds that were provided to the city.

“The City is committed to supporting residents and small businesses throughout Stonecrest,” said Mayor Jazzmin Cobble in a statement. “We encourage everyone to spread the word about these support programs and the deadline extension. Together, we will provide a brighter future for our residents and the businesses who invest in our community.”