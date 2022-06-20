You should also run ceiling fans in occupied rooms only, TECO says.

TAMPA, Fla — The temperature is rising and summer will be around for another three months so to help out, Tampa Electric shared the following tips for saving energy and lowering your bills this season.

The hot temperatures can cause air conditioners to work overtime, TECO says. This then results in increased energy use and spending more money on electric bills.

As prices for everything rise, TECO is showing you how to shave down the bill.

While some like to keep their thermostats chilly, TECO advises setting the thermostat at 78 degrees or higher.

"Every degree below 78 will increase the AC portion of your bill by 6-7%," according to the electric company.

Another way to help conserve energy is checking and replacing the air condition and ventilation filters every month and only running ceiling fans in occupied rooms.

Other tips that can help save money are to include turning off unnecessary lighting, shade windows to block the sun, unplugging electronics, gadgets and chargers and turning off unused computers and monitors.