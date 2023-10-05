Suspect barricaded after dispute along Howell Mill Road, APD says

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A suspect is barricaded along Howell Mill Road NW Thursday night, according to Atlanta Police.

APD said officers are responding to 1016 Howell Mill Road NW, which is the address for the 1016 Lofts. Several other businesses are in the area including The Yoga Studio Atlanta and Flavor Beauty Bar. The location is also near the Painted Duck, The Optimist and Hattie B's.

Atlanta Police said a dispute with injuries led to the suspect barricading themselves inside a unit at the location.

Details are limited at this time. 11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.