Victim shoots man 'in fear for his life' after being attacked during road rage incident: deputies

Things took a turn when they approached a red light in Forsyth County, deputies said.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The victim of a road rage incident shot a 34-year-old man who allegedly attacked him as the situation unfolded, according to deputies.

The 34-year-old accused of slashing a tire and punching the victim has now been arrested, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

This all started Tuesday when deputies said the victim was traveling behind a Black SUV when the driver brake-checked him. The suspect, deputies said, screamed obscenities at him while they were parallel at a red light on Post Road. He eventually got out of the car and allegedly punched the victim through the window.

It didn't end there.

The 34-year-old allegedly stabbed a back tire on the victim's car and then "turned towards the victim while holding the knife," deputies said.

"The victim, in fear for his life, fired one shot," the sheriff's office said, adding that the suspect was injured in his hand. "At no point did the victim exit his vehicle."

Deputies arrested the man who allegedly punched the victim Wednesday night and charged him with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and battery.