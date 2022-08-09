x
Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting at Clayton County hibachi restaurant

In July, a man was found shot several times on the floor inside of the American Wings and Hibachi along Highway 138.
Credit: Clayton County Police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Clayton County hibachi restaurant turned himself in Monday, according to police.

On July 20, a man was found shot several times on the floor inside of the American Wings and Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lakeridge Parkway in Riverdale shortly after 3 p.m. The hibachi restaurant is located next to several businesses including a Little Caesar's Pizza and a barbershop.

Upon further investigation, police said the victim, Emmanuel Udoh, confronted the suspect, DeAnthony Whiteside, inside the restaurant at the counter. That altercation resulted in Whiteside shooting Udoh and then immediately leaving the scene with other people.

Credit: Clayton County Police

Police said they were able to identify him using video footage and talking to witnesses.

Eventually, a warrant was issued for malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Officers added that Whiteside turned himself into police on July 29.

