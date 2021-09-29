Attorneys of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill send letter to Gov. Kemp saying he should be reinstated

Hill's attorneys sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday requesting that he be reinstated due to "a time limit provision that has now expired."

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia law that suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill could now help to reinstate him.

Hill's attorneys sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday requesting that he be reinstated due to "a time limit provision that has now expired."

The letter stated on April 19, Hill was indicted on four counts of "alleged deprivation of rights charges" in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

According to the letter, under Georgia code, if a public official who is suspended from office "is not first tried at the next regular or special term following the indictment, the suspension shall be terminated and the public official shall be reinstated to office."

Gov. Kemp suspended Hill in June after he was indicted on federal charges of violating the civil rights of several Clayton County Jail detainees. Hill plead not guilty to the charges in August.

The letter states since Hill was suspended on June 2, he should have been reinstated back into office on Sept. 3, according to Hill's attorneys.

"Because the continuation of this suspension is not supported by law, and his 'suspension' has now expired in excess of twenty-seven (27) days, the only statutory remedy is to reinstate the Sheriff immediately," the letter read.