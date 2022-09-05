Gwinnett County driver celebrated for heroic actions after shots fired at school bus

Patricia Rodriguez was driving her usual route on May 9 when a woman fired a gun at her bus.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County school bus driver was celebrated for her heroic actions earlier this month.

The Gwinnett County Board of Education recognized bus driver Patricia Rodriguez during their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. GCPS Transportation Department and the Riverside Elementary School community also joined in on the celebrations, honoring Rodriguez's heroic acts in keeping students safe after her route was interrupted by a woman firing at her bus.

On May 9, investigators said a woman identified as Celeste Saunders, fired a gun in a subdivision near Highland Gate Circle as Rodriguez was driving her bus route with students on board.

Authorities said Saunders' bullets struck the windshield on the driver's side, sending pieces of glass flying. Photos show at least two bullet holes near where Rodriguez was sitting.

Though Rodriguez suffered minor injuries, no one was shot nor badly hurt in the incident, authorities said.

The board honored Rodriguez's quick thinking and her ability to still get the children to school.