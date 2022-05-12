Man breaks into Cobb County apartment, barricades self inside prompting SWAT standoff

He broke into an apartment at The Taylor Apartments off Bellmeade Drive in Marietta.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man allegedly broke into an apartment Thursday morning and barricaded himself inside -- prompting a SWAT standoff, police said.

A Cobb County Police spokesman said it happened at a unit at The Taylor Apartments off Bellmeade Drive in Marietta. The residents were able to get out safely, but the man barricaded himself inside.

Around 8:20 a.m., it appeared the SWAT situation ended. It is unknown if negotiators were able to get the man to exit peacefully.