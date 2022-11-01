Fans, hip hop community react to reported death of Migos rapper TakeOff

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story.
Fans of the popular Migos rapper TakeOff and the wider hip hop community were in mourning on Tuesday after learning of his tragic death, reported by TMZ, at just 28 years old in Houston.
Houston Police reported a shooting death at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley, but have not yet confirmed the identity of the victim. TMZ however reported TakeOff was shot when an altercation broke out over a game of dice.
Fellow Migos rapper Quavo - TakeOff's uncle - was on scene but reportedly was not injured.
Fans and prominent figures expressed their shock at the shooting.
"Takeoff man. In disbelief. Just senseless stuff," wrote CNN journalist and Atlanta-area native Omar Jimenez wrote on Twitter.
Political commentator and consultant Bakari Sellers wrote that, "too many Black men are not living to be 'old.'"
"Rest in Peace to the best rapper in Migos," he added.
Atlanta singer Keri Hilson tweeted: "Rest In Peace, @1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family & friends. #gonetoosoon."
A popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, said he had just spoken recently to TakeOff.
"I'm in shock right now, I can't believe it. I pray to God it's fake," he wrote.
TakeOff and Quavo had just released a new video together, "Messy."
Many posts commended for his talent as a rapper, and mourned the loss of an artist who had big things ahead.