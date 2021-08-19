School bus involved in Clayton County crash; Injuries reported in other vehicle

Here is what we know.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes were blocked along Tara Boulevard at Mt. Zion Road in Clayton County for a crash investigation Thursday afternoon.

Cameras from the Georgia Department of Transportation showed a school bus at the scene.

Police confirmed the bus and another vehicle were involved in the crash. There were no passengers on the bus, but people inside the car were hurt.

"All occupants inside the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital," police said.

It appears the crash scene has been cleared.