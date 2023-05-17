Teen who set deadly Loganville fire charged with first degree arson, officials say

The teen, who was 15 years old at the time, initially faced malice and felony murder charges. After the fire, it emerged all five children at the home were abused.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting

A teen accused of starting a fire that killed his 10-year-old sister is now being charged, according to Gwinnett Fire officials.

The teen, who was 15 years old at the time, initially faced malice murder and felony murder charges. However, he was only charged with first degree arson, according to officials with Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services.

Investigators said he admitted to setting the deadly house fire in Loganville, which took the life of Zoe McCue back in 2022. Following the fire, it was learned that all five children were abused by their parents, Carina and William McCue, according to investigators.

The pair went on the run for two months before being arrested on charges relating to neglect and abuse.

A case was later filed by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services against the parents, which claimed the children hadn't been in school for years, hadn't showered for months and were forced to use buckets to relieve themselves.

One child was found with a bite mark while the other was found with whip marks, according to court documents.

In addition to claims that the children were locked up in the home, they were separated from each other, sometimes lasting up to months, one caseworker said.

The three younger children living at the home were placed in foster care, while the 15-year-old was taken to Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

Currently, Carina and William McCue are being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on charges including cruelty to children and false imprisonment.