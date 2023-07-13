No indictment for Clayton County jailers in case where inmate died following hour-long struggle, officials say

Terry Lee Thurmond died after an hour-long struggle with jailers on Nov. 28, 2022 at the Clayton County Jail.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County grand jury decided not to indict jailers who were allegedly involved in an inmate's death, according to the District Attorney Tasha Mosley.

Terry Lee Thurmond died after an hour-long struggle with jailers on Nov. 28, 2022 at the Clayton County Jail. Medical examiners determined he suffered cardiac arrest during his struggle and ruled his death a homicide.

Thurmond was arrested and booked into the jail a day before his death on a criminal trespass charge at the airport.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, the jailers involved in the incident were fired. Video released earlier this year showed officers gripped Thurmond by his jumpsuit and lift him back onto the floor after inmates called them for help when he began to hang over the second floor railing.

Three officers are seen trying to subdue Thurmond, and it appears a Taser is used on him. He leaned on the railing after the supposed shock and it seems he is pushed to the ground. After forcing Thurmond to break his hold of the railing, five officers are left trying to subdue Thurmond.

At 7:19 p.m. it is recorded that the 38-year-old is face down as "most/all officers appear to be placing their knees and their body weight on Thurmond," the medical examiner's timeline reads. A minute later, medical examiners recorded that he died.

“It’s disheartening to see that we continue to have these types of issues within law enforcement, even after George Floyd," Thomas Reynolds, the attorney representing the family, previously said about the video that was released.

11Alive has requested a copy of the court records from the Clayton County Superior Clerk's Office after the grand jury decided not to indict the jailers.

More about the case

Southern Regional Hospital accounts cite the patient was brought to them because he "was trying to commit suicide by jumping off a landing," records show, adding he suffered cardiopulmonary arrest.

A Clayton County death investigation report revealed at the hospital, stun gun sites were found on his left arm and hip and Thurmond had a bruise on his left leg. Investigators also discovered he had a medical history of bipolar, paranoid schizophrenia and hypertension diagnosed at Grady Hospital and he was not taking prescribed medications. There are no jail medical records of his history with bipolar or paranoid schizophrenia diagnosis or a list of medications, meaning it may have not been disclosed or recorded at the time of Thurmond's jail booking.

Reynold's claimed this was an oversight and caused the shortfall of the jailers' response to Thurmond's actions that day.

Following his death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to step in.