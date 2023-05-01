Atlanta radio legend known for 'For3eeeee' call gets new radio show

The Ryan Cameron Uncensored Show will now be broadcasted in all car stereos across the country.

ATLANTA — He is known as the former voice of the Atlanta Hawks where he turned 3-point shots into his signature "for3eeeeeeeee" call and he is back at it again with an all new radio show.

The Ryan Cameron Uncensored Show will now be broadcasted in all car stereos across the country. The show will originate from Atlanta, according to a release from Urban One usReach Media.

Cameron, who is an Atlanta native, is a two-time Emmy Award winner and member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame. He is also an actor, comedian and community advocate. He also played the announcer in Stomp the Yard and Drumline.

Officials with the company describe the Atlanta legend as a force in the media world.

Cameron said the show will be about educating listeners while entertaining them.

"We want them to be able to talk about something we shared on the show with family, friends, co-workers, or even complete strangers," he added.

In 2015, Cameron was named one of Atlanta’s 55 Most Powerful by Atlanta Magazine and is one of The Source’s Top 20 Influencers in hip-hop for 10 years running.

Cameron also founded an academy that helps high school students and their families with academic and career opportunities in the community, the release said.

Cameron joins the ranks of Rickey Smiley, Erica Campbell and more as he joins the Reach Media family, the release added.