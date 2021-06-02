3 children, 1 adult die in Snellville fire

It happened early Saturday morning

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Three children and an adult died in a tragic early morning fire Saturday in Snellville.

Few details were immediately available about the fire, but Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services tweeted that crews responded to a mobile home at the Smoke Creek community at 2:19 a.m.

Gwinnett Fire said "two pediatric patients" were pulled from the home while another pediatric patient and adult were later found inside.

"The family of four have all deceased," the emergency service said.

A later tweet said: "Fire Investigators are actively trying to determine what caused this early morning blaze in Snellville." A final tweet said firefighters had attempted the rescue through the window in the photo below:

Currently firefighters are still on scene assisting investigators.

Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire at 2:19 this morning. They pulled 2 pediatric patients from a fire located on the 4200 block of Smokecreek Parkway SW in Snellville. A third pediatric and an adult were found later. The family of four have all deceased. pic.twitter.com/SJlRjNE7sg — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) February 6, 2021

Fire Investigators are actively trying to determine what caused this early morning blaze in Snellville. pic.twitter.com/n7qiYpsDzC — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) February 6, 2021