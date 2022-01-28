Three-story Atlanta apartment evacuated after SUV smashes through building

ATLANTA — A black SUV crashed into the side of an apartment building Friday evening, Atlanta Fire and Rescue said over social media. The three-story building is located at McDaniel Street SW, where first responders evacuated residents.
No injuries have been reported at this time, and the cause of the crash has yet to be revealed. The driver of the SUV fled on foot and has not been located, officials told 11Alive.
This is a developing story and 11Alive is working to learn more as the investigation continues.