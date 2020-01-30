ATLANTA — On Wednesday, 30 Georgia State Troopers -- nearly an entire graduating class -- were fired -- after investigators determined that they used social media tools and messaging apps to coordinate cheating on a skills test.

According to Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough, the scandal was tied to an exam the cadets were taking for certification on the operation of a speed gun.

The investigation, which was undertaken by Office of Professional Standards, found the allegations to be true.

A timeline of the OPS investigation yields the following details:

October 8, 2019: An allegation was made that everyone in the 106th Georgia State Patrol Trooper School cheated during the online examination for the Speed Detection Operator course.

The four allegations and findings as presented by the Office of Professional Standards are noted as follows:

That everyone in the 106th Trooper School cheated on the Speed Detection Operator Exam. That allegation was sustained as the remaining members and each former cadet disclosed they had cheated and described the method or methods utilized to cheat. That a cadet at the time had helped other cadets with their online exams. That allegation was also sustained. That three cadets at the time had assisted another cadet with passing his exam. That allegation was sustained. That a training instructor had printed a written makeup exam and permitted two cadets who had failed the exam to return to their dorm rooms with the makeup exam and to turn it in the next date. That was also sustained.

According to investigators, cadets used written or typed notes, received direct assistance from another cadet in the form of test answers, utilized test questions and answers posted by a cadet on the GroupMe online app and queried an internet search engine for test questions and answers.

In addition, two separate SnapChat groups were created, investigators said, which included several members of the class.

Since the 33 members of the 106th Trooper School graduated on August 16, 2019, one trooper has resigned, one trooper was previously dismissed, and a third trooper is presently on military leave. This leaves the 30 class members who were dismissed on Wednesday.

