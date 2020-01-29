Nearly the entire 106th graduating class of Georgia State Troopers have been fired for cheating.

Thirty troopers are now out of a job after investigators said they learned that the cadets used GroupMe and SnapChat to coordinate cheating on a skills test.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough acknowledged the wide-ranging cheating scandal. He said it revolved around the exam cadets take to be certified to operate a speed gun.

"It's a punch in the gut," McDonough said.

McDonough said there were four primary allegations investigated, and all were corroborated:

That everyone in the 106th Trooper School cheated on the speed detection operator exam. All who were interviewed admitted cheating, McDonough said. That one cadet helped other cadets with their other online exams. That three cadets helped another cadet pass his exam in one instance. That a training instructor gave a makeup exam to two cadets who had failed one, and allowed them to take the makeup exam home and bring it back the next day.

They had just graduated in August and now as many as 133 speeding tickets written by those troopers are now being called into question. Those tickets are spread across the state.

Here's a list of the troopers:

Erguens Accilien - Post 21 - Sylvania

David Allan - Post 6 - Gainesville

Jalin Anderson - Post 33 - Milledgeville

Erik Austell - Post 15 - Perry

Evan Bauza - Post 11 - Hinesville

Logan Beck - Post 23 - Brunswick

Christopher Cates - Post 27 – Blue Ridge

Seferino Chavez - Post 47 – Forest Park

Demon Clark - Post 17 - Washington

Christopher Cordell - Post 5 - Dalton

Clint Donaldson - Post 49 – Motor Unit

Eric Guerrero - Post 36 - Douglas

Jonathan Hayes - Post 29 - Paulding

Nicholas Hawkins - Post 46 - Monroe

Bradley Hunt - Post 2 - LaGrange

Clarence Johnson - Post 25 - Grovetown

Evan Joyner - Post 2 - LaGrange

Richard Justice - Post 25 - Grovetown

Malcolm Martinez - Post 47 – Forest Park

Rebecca Moran - Post 51 - Gwinnett

Paul Osuegbu - Post 6 - Gainesville

Jose Perez - Post 13 - Tifton

Patrick Pollett - Post 25 - Grovetown

Troy Pudder - Post 30 - Cordele

Caleb Pyle - Post 24 – Newnan

Daysi Ramirez - Post 15 - Perry

Gabriel Rampy - Post 4 – Villa Rica

Adam Salter - Post 26 - Thomaston

Jerry Slade - Post 30 - Cordele

Kyle Thompson - Post 36 - Douglas

James Vaughan - Post 10 - Americus

Brian Whelehan - Post 23 - Brunswick

Kelley Whitaker - Post 14 - Colquitt





