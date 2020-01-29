Nearly the entire 106th graduating class of Georgia State Troopers have been fired for cheating.
Thirty troopers are now out of a job after investigators said they learned that the cadets used GroupMe and SnapChat to coordinate cheating on a skills test.
Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough acknowledged the wide-ranging cheating scandal. He said it revolved around the exam cadets take to be certified to operate a speed gun.
"It's a punch in the gut," McDonough said.
McDonough said there were four primary allegations investigated, and all were corroborated:
- That everyone in the 106th Trooper School cheated on the speed detection operator exam. All who were interviewed admitted cheating, McDonough said.
- That one cadet helped other cadets with their other online exams.
- That three cadets helped another cadet pass his exam in one instance.
- That a training instructor gave a makeup exam to two cadets who had failed one, and allowed them to take the makeup exam home and bring it back the next day.
They had just graduated in August and now as many as 133 speeding tickets written by those troopers are now being called into question. Those tickets are spread across the state.
Here's a list of the troopers:
- Erguens Accilien - Post 21 - Sylvania
- David Allan - Post 6 - Gainesville
- Jalin Anderson - Post 33 - Milledgeville
- Erik Austell - Post 15 - Perry
- Evan Bauza - Post 11 - Hinesville
- Logan Beck - Post 23 - Brunswick
- Christopher Cates - Post 27 – Blue Ridge
- Seferino Chavez - Post 47 – Forest Park
- Demon Clark - Post 17 - Washington
- Christopher Cordell - Post 5 - Dalton
- Clint Donaldson - Post 49 – Motor Unit
- Eric Guerrero - Post 36 - Douglas
- Jonathan Hayes - Post 29 - Paulding
- Nicholas Hawkins - Post 46 - Monroe
- Bradley Hunt - Post 2 - LaGrange
- Clarence Johnson - Post 25 - Grovetown
- Evan Joyner - Post 2 - LaGrange
- Richard Justice - Post 25 - Grovetown
- Malcolm Martinez - Post 47 – Forest Park
- Rebecca Moran - Post 51 - Gwinnett
- Paul Osuegbu - Post 6 - Gainesville
- Jose Perez - Post 13 - Tifton
- Patrick Pollett - Post 25 - Grovetown
- Troy Pudder - Post 30 - Cordele
- Caleb Pyle - Post 24 – Newnan
- Daysi Ramirez - Post 15 - Perry
- Gabriel Rampy - Post 4 – Villa Rica
- Adam Salter - Post 26 - Thomaston
- Jerry Slade - Post 30 - Cordele
- Kyle Thompson - Post 36 - Douglas
- James Vaughan - Post 10 - Americus
- Brian Whelehan - Post 23 - Brunswick
- Kelley Whitaker - Post 14 - Colquitt
