Roads closed in Floyd County after early morning train collision; no injuries reported

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Several roads were closed Saturday morning in Floyd County after an early morning train collision, authorities reported.

According to the Floyd County Police Department, there were no injuries in the incident and no "escape of contents from containers."

It happened at a railroad crossing in the Lindale area around 4:15 a.m. Floyd County Police said the Norfolk Southern rail company was investigating.