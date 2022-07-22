Man given CPR after tree falls on him in DeKalb County, officials say

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — First responders were attending to a scene Friday where a tree was reported to have fallen on a man.

The incident happened near a home on Serenity Lane in the Stonecrest area. The location is off Rockland Road in the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area.

Fire officials said the man was in a "traumatic arrest," and medical personnel had to perform CPR on the man. They said there was someone chopping trees in the area but did not confirm that was the reason the tree fell.

Few additional details were immediately available. The condition of the man is unknown.

