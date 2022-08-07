Crews responding to underground power vault fire | Roads closed near Centennial Olympic Park

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews are working a fire in the downtown area Friday evening.

Firefighters were working an underground power vault fire. Authorities have alerted the public that this is impacting traffic.

Nassau Street is closed between Centennial Olympic Park and Ted Turner Drive NW, according to firefighters.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said its response was quickly upgraded to a full assignment as firefighters evacuated a few businesses near the fire.

"The fire was quickly knocked down," Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

Georgia Power and another fire truck are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said there are no reports of injuries.

