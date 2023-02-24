Fight leads to SWAT team response at Fairburn apartment complex, police say

Officers were called at approximately 5 a.m. to the Ashford Town and Apartments at 50 Clay Street in Fairburn in reference to a fight and a person stabbed, the polic

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A fight led to a SWAT team responding to an incident at a Fairburn apartment complex early Friday morning.

Officers were called at approximately 5 a.m. to the Ashford Town and Apartments at 50 Clay Street in Fairburn in reference to a fight and a person stabbed, the police department said.

A witness told Fairburn Police that two men were seen fighting outside of a home. That's when one man ran into a home, and the other man followed – forcing his way into the home, police said.

Fairburn Police said they received a 911 call, where you could hear the sounds of a fight going on inside the home.

"When officers arrived, blood was found around the entrance of the home as well as evidence of the forced entry," the police department said.

However, Fairburn Police said when officers knocked on the door – no one answered.

"Detectives were notified of the incident and secured a search warrant to enter the home and look for an injured person inside," the police department said.

A SWAT team was called in to make sure the people inside the apartment were brought out safely, the police department said.

"After making numerous requests and attempts to have them come out, two individuals were detained without incident," Fairburn Police said. "No one was hurt during the process."

