University of Georgia closes all campuses Friday due to frigid arctic weather

The announcement comes during the middle of Winter Break for all students, as classes wrapped up on Dec. 6 before final exams finished on Dec. 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is closing all its campuses on Friday due a deep freeze and gusty winds that are expected to impact much of the state this holiday weekend.

The announcement comes during the middle of Winter Break for all students, as classes wrapped up on Dec. 6 before final exams finished on Dec. 14. UGA's fall commencement ceremony was just two days later, on Dec. 16, according to a schedule listed on the university's website.

UGA's main campus will close down for the day, in addition to its two satellite campuses in Tifton and Griffin. On its Twitter page, UGA cited "extremely low temperatures and dangerously high winds" as the reason for the closure.

Despite the announcement, the dining halls across campus were already closed from Dec. 15 through Jan. 7 due to their Winter Break hours.

Additionally, restaurants on the Athens campus -- such as Chick-fil-A, Panda Express and Barberitos -- are closed from Dec. 17 through Jan. 3.