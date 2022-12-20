Cold weather impacting metro Atlanta | Tips to prepare

Here are some tips on preparing for cold temps as an artic blast moves through the metro this holiday weekend.

ATLANTA — Right before the holiday weekend begins, a blast of cold air could bring temperatures down into the teens in metro Atlanta, which is an unsafe temperature for people, pets, pipes and plants.

Here are some tips on staying prepared through cold temperatures.

Check on people

Reach out to people in your neighborhood and community. Make sure those that struggle with cold conditions and find places to stay warm have a place to be sheltered from the cold. DeKalb County has opened up warming centers ahead of the low temps. Find more information about those here.

When heading outside in cold weather, it's important to stay warm. Layer up in sweaters, large coats, gloves and keep your head warm. Wind can make it feel even colder, and frostbite and hypothermia may occur if the skin is left exposed.

Protect pipes

When water freezes, it expands, adding pressure on whatever contains it, including metal or plastic pipes. According to the Red Cross, pipes that often freeze are:

Pipes that are exposed to severe cold, like outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines and water sprinkler lines.

Water supply pipes in unheated interior areas like basements and crawl spaces, attics, garages or kitchen cabinets.

Pipes that run against exterior walls have little or no insulation.

To avoid this, drip water from faucets in the home and leave cabinets open to allow the heat from your home to keep the pipes warm. The Red Cross also recommends draining the water from the swimming pool and water sprinkler supply lines.

Bring in pets and plants

Remember to bring any outdoor pets inside from the cold weather. If pets must stay outside, ensure they have a heated area to shelter in and water that won't freeze.