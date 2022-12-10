New UPS logistics hub unveiled to support Black entrepreneurs in Atlanta

The facility will help with shipping needs and provide warehouse space, as RICE entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

ATLANTA — A new UPS logistics launchpad was unveiled in Atlanta Wednesday to help provide support for Black entrepreneurs.

UPS, The UPS Foundation and Atlanta-based Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) came together to dedicate the hub location. Speakers at the unveiling included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, UPS CEO Carol B. Tomé, RICE CEO Jay Bailey and UPS Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Warren.

The 2,000-square-foot standalone facility is located on RICE's campus. It will help with shipping needs and provide warehouse space, as RICE entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

UPS added its supply chain and logistics experts will also be available to share expertise as part of the RICE Supply Chain Accelerator program.

“We have amazing corporations that call Atlanta home, and the inspiration they can have on the average person who has a dream is powerful. We want to harness that inspiration through companies like UPS. We’re providing access to the entrepreneur and small business owner who never dreamed they would ever have that level of access,” RICE CEO Jay Bailey said.

