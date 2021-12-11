Crews respond after van crashes into Southwest Atlanta apartment building

The van caused damage to the outside of the apartment building with bricks and debris littering the ground.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue crews responded after a van crashed into a Southwest Atlanta apartment building Friday evening.

Fire officials said crews were dispatched to the apartment building at 2612 Steele Ave. SW after a grey van drove through someone's bedroom.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said EMS and Atlanta Police also responded. Authorities have not yet said if there were any injuries.