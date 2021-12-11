Crews respond after van crashes into Southwest Atlanta apartment building

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue crews responded after a van crashed into a Southwest Atlanta apartment building Friday evening.
Fire officials said crews were dispatched to the apartment building at 2612 Steele Ave. SW after a grey van drove through someone's bedroom.
Atlanta Fire Rescue said EMS and Atlanta Police also responded. Authorities have not yet said if there were any injuries.
You can see in the photo below that the van caused damage to the outside of the building with bricks and debris littering the ground.