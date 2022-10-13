Support for Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill continues amid his trial, suspension

11Alive legal analyst Andra Gillespie believes the support isn't guaranteed to continue if Victor Hill finds himself in more scandal.

JONESBORO, Ga. — Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill remains widely popular in the county despite his controversies. A tweet from the Sheriff's Twitter page even says fans on Grand Theft Auto added his cruiser to the game.

Javonte Lillie is one of the many Clayton County voters who supports embattled Sheriff Victor Hill. She said that despite the controversies facing him, everybody still supports him.

“People will bow down for the man," Lillie said. "He’ll help everybody he’ll give the shirt off his back for everybody. He’s a nice guy, a nice fellow.”

Riva Robinson is a former law enforcement officer and questions the sheriff's actions.

“If that behavior is found to be true, of course it is not acceptable," Robinson said.

11Alive political analyst Andre Gillespie believes the support isn't guaranteed to continue if Victor Hill finds himself in more scandal. Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill in June 2021 after he was indicted on federal charges of violating the civil rights of several Clayton County Jail detainees.

“One of the things that might actually explain why Victor Hill is able to maintain support is the notion that perhaps he's being persecuted or targeted politically," Gillespie said.

Gillespie noted that this maintained support may not be indefinite, saying that support can change over time despite the community currently defending him.

“I think that justice will be served one way or the other," Robinson said.

The support continues online. A change.org petition to reinstate Victor Hill has several thousand signatures.

“He’ll get the job done. I hope he’ll come back and change Clayton County for the better," Lillie said.

A jury was seated Wednesday in the federal trial for suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.