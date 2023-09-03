Douglasville community holds prayer walk for 2 teens killed at Sweet 16 party

Members held a community prayer walk in honor of both Samuel Moon and Ajanaye Hill on Thursday afternoon, who were killed in Saturday's shooting.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County community held a vigil and prayer walk Thursday in honor of two teens, who were killed during a Sweet 16 party last weekend.

Michelle Calvo, of God's Girls United, an organization that works to empower young girls and women to serve in communities, said as soon as she found out about what happened she began knocking on neighbors' doors to help organize the prayer walk. The group walked from Plume Way to Tackett Road.

"The community has to get involved to see this change," Michelle Calvo said.

Hill's mother Chanell White previously said she thought the shooting was random and her daughter was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

She said Hill loved to party and loved to be around her friends. Her mother also said she loved dancing on TikTok.

Moon's whole family spoke to 11Alive Wednesday. They said he was a "fun-loving kid" who was always the life of their home.

“That’s my little brother," Moon's little brother said. "We played games together all the time, we pretty much did everything together."

Investigators have raised the reward being offered to find the person who shot and killed two teenagers to $40,000.

LaFleur has also set up an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses. Anyone interested in donating can visit the link here.

Click here to visit the online fundraiser that has also been set up to help raise money for Hill's funeral service and burial.