Vigil held for 28-year-old security guard shot, killed at Atlanta hookah bar

It's been one month since Ty Ross' death.

ATLANTA — Family and friends gathered Wednesday night at a vigil to honor the life of security guard Ty Ross.

It's been one month since the 28-year-old security guard was shot and killed while working at the Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro off Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta. Police said Ross asked a man to leave the club, the two got into a dispute and shots were fired. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police have since arrested a 21-year-old man and charged him with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and simple battery.

Ross' girlfriend Aaliyah Strong, who was working with him at the time of the shooting, is asking for change.

"I just want to see all Atlanta clubs make sure that their employees are protected all the way around as far having insurance, making sure all security have bulletproof vests, and just making sure that when we come to work, we don't have to worry about making it home," she said.

Ross had been living with Strong and her 4-year-old son, who he was like a stepfather to, according to loved ones. He was only working at Encore a week before he was killed to make some extra money to pay bills, Strong said.

"I really want to see a change," Strong said. "I want what happened to send a message to all of the other clubs to make sure that this doesn't happen to anybody else."