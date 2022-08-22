Applications open for absentee ballots before midterm elections | What to know

The 2022 midterms will be held on Nov. 8.

ATLANTA — As election season has officially arrived, the countdown to the midterms has begun.

Starting today, voters can now request absentee ballots in Georgia through the Secretary of State's website as long as you are registered to vote in the state.

Residents do not need an excuse to request an absentee ballot, but it has to be in their local County Board of Registrar's Office hands by the time polls close on Election Day to be counted.

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 28. Here are all the ways to request an absentee ballot from the state, according to its website.

Submit online

Visit the Secretary of State's online portal for absentee ballot requests. Follow the portal prompts to request your ballot online. Once you have submitted your information, you should receive an email confirmation.

Submit by email

Download and print the absentee ballot application. Fill out and sign the application. Email the application to your County Board of Registrar’s Office.

Submit by mail

Download and print the absentee ballot application. Fill out and sign the application. Mail the application to your County Board of Registrar’s Office.

Submit by fax

Download and print the absentee ballot application.

Fill out and sign the application.

Fax the application to your County Board of Registrar’s Office.

Submit in person

Download and print the absentee ballot application.

Fill out and sign the application.

Present the application in person to your County Board of Registrar’s Office.

There have been major changes in Georgia with where drop boxes can be located, the number of drop boxes that each county can legally have, and the hours that they can be available. This stems from SB202, the state's new voting law. According to The Georgia Voter Guide, highlights include:

Drop boxes are only available during the early voting period. They are only available at early voting locations; however, not all early voting locations will have a drop box.

They must now be located inside government offices, which means voters cannot drive up to the box any longer. Residents must get out of the car and physically go inside the building where the drop box is located.

The drop boxes are only available during the hours and days that Early Voting is happening, which means no more 24/7 availability.

Counties are now limited on how many drop boxes they are allowed to have, which is based upon a per-voter formula. This means that some counties have seen a reduction in the number of drop boxes they can now legally have compared to past elections. However, every county in Georgia now has at least one drop box.