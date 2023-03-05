Watch the moments after the Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect was arrested by police

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene and captured the moments after law enforcement had taken 24-year-old Deion Patterson in custody.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After an hours-long manhunt, the suspected gunman behind a deadly shooting at a Midtown Atlanta medical center was arrested by authorities in Cobb County on Wednesday evening.

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene and captured the moments after law enforcement took 24-year-old Deion Patterson into custody around 8 p.m. at a condominium complex not far from The Battery and Truist Park.

Patterson appeared to be in the same clothing that was shown in surveillance images at Northside Medical Midtown, where he was accused of opening fire on the 11th floor of a waiting room where he allegedly injured four people and killed one.

According to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, he was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement.

In the video, Patterson is seen with handcuffs on near a Cobb County Police car before he is slowly walked to an Atlanta Police patrol car. 11Alive's SkyTracker then followed the police car, with its lights on as it eventually took Patterson down the interstate, back to Atlanta Police headquarters.

There was a $10,000 award out for his capture and arrest, as well as billboards across Georgia interstates alerting the public to be on the lookout so he could be arrested as quickly as possible.

All five people shot inside were women, according to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. The victim who died was 39 years old, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

The other injured victims were a 71-year-old, 56-year-old, 39-year-old and 25-year-old. Grady Hospital officials said three of the victims are in critical condition while another was still in the emergency department.

After the alleged shooting just after 12 p.m., Patterson allegedly carjacked a vehicle around and drove outside the perimeter to Cobb County.

The search intensified for Patterson in the area of Cobb County around Truist Park and the Cobb Galleria Centre just before 4 p.m. The last visual confirmation of Patterson was confirmed to be at 12:30 p.m. in Cobb County on a Georgia Department of Transportation camera near Windy Ridge Parkway and Heritage Court.

The vehicle he allegedly stole was dumped in a parking deck near The Battery and Truist Park and was later found by police.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn reports the suspect originally arrived at the Northside medical facility with his mother. His mother was not injured, according to APD. It's not yet clear why he might have arrived with his mother.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to 11Alive News that Patterson served within the military branch from July 2018 to January 2023. According to the Coast Guard, Patterson last served as an Electrician's Mate Second Class. He was discharged from active duty in January 2023.