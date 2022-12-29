Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta | Updates

Refresh this story often for new details.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents.

Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories.

Here's a list of resources so far:

11Alive is working to bring resources and information as it is made available. Text "water" to 404-885-7600 for a list of resources.

People can get weather alerts from 11Alive's meteorologists on the 11Alive+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV . Download 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest. Follow below for updates.

Live updates