Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta | Updates

Refresh this story often for new details.

ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents.

Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories.

Here's a list of resources so far:

11Alive is working to bring resources and information as it is made available. Text "water" to 404-885-7600 for a list of resources.

Live updates

7:00 a.m. | A water distribution event is being held in Jonesboro today at the CCWA location off Flint River Road from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., or until supplies last.

