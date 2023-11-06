Woman arrested for dancing on top of APD car as hundreds crowd busy Atlanta road

As officers began to immediately clear the crowd, a woman walked up to an Atlanta Police squad car and began dancing in front of it.

ATLANTA — A large crowd of hundreds of people packed onto a busy Atlanta in the early morning hours Sunday which led to the arrests of multiple people, police said.

Police responded to the scene around 3 a.m., where a large group of people were standing and partying in the street at Edgewood Avenue and William H Borders.

As officers began to immediately clear the crowd, a woman walked up to an Atlanta Police squad car and began dancing in front of it. After onlookers in the crowd began encouraging her to climb on top of the car, the woman got up on the car and began dancing on it, police said.

Officers helped her get down safely and them immediately detained her. She was arrested, charged with disorderly conduct and booked into the city jail, according to APD.

Three other people were either arrested or given citations on the scene, charged with:

Laying drag, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce)

Citation for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce)

Citation for discharge of possession of a controlled substance