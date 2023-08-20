Woman hit and killed on I-75, Atlanta Police say

Officers add that this happened right around the Brookwood curve.

ATLANTA — A pedestrian woman was stuck and killed on I-75/I-85 connector in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Atlanta Police.

The woman was apparently in the road and was hit twice. However, at this time, police do not know why she was in the middle of the interstate.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.