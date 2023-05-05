Student injured after knife altercation, another student in custody, Henry County school officials say

Woodland High School went on soft lockdown as a result of the incident.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A student altercation involving a pocket knife at a Henry County high school on Friday resulted in an emergency medical response and a soft lockdown, officials said.

The school district said the school resource officer, emergency medical services and additional law enforcement support all responded to Woodland High School.

Henry County school officials said one student was harmed by a pocket knife. Officials did not say how severe the student's injuries were, but that they "required medical attention."

The knife was confiscated and the other student involved is now in the custody of law enforcement. The student is now facing pending charges, officials said.

"We cannot stress enough that weapons or dangerous objects of any kind are never allowed on our campus and any activity of this nature will result in an immediate and appropriate response," officials said. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to keep everyone safe and informed."

11Alive's Tracey Amick-Peer reported in April that parents were concerned after a series of fights at schools in Henry County.

“Four fights in four days -- it was very alarming and then they directed me to some videos that are extremely violent,” Stockbridge City Councilmember Elton Alexander said about one week in early April at Eagles Landing High School.

The district said at that time: "Inappropriate conduct of any kind is never permitted in our schools and will be met with immediate, serious consequences based on the student code of conduct.”

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.